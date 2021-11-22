Overview

Dr. Paul Schwartz, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Hartford, CT. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus, Backus Hospital, Hartford Hospital and Midstate Medical Center.



Dr. Schwartz works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Hartford, CT with other offices in Farmington, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy and Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.