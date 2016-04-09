Dr. Paul Schurmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schurmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Schurmann, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Schurmann, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Universidad Central de Venezuela Facultad de Medicina-Caracas and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Schurmann works at
Locations
-
1
Houston Methodist Department of Cardiology6550 Fannin St Ste 1901, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-1100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schurmann?
He is thoughtful and considerate. He takes time to listen to his patients. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Paul Schurmann, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1609067560
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College of Medicine- Cardiovascular Disease-Houston
- Albert Einstein Medical Center-Internal Medicine-Philadelphia
- Albert Einstein Medical Center-Philadelphia
- Universidad Central de Venezuela Facultad de Medicina-Caracas
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schurmann has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schurmann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Schurmann using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Schurmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schurmann works at
Dr. Schurmann has seen patients for Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator, Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schurmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schurmann speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Schurmann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schurmann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schurmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schurmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.