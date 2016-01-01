Overview

Dr. Paul Schultz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Medford, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Nm Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Schultz works at Eye Physicians in Medford, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Chalazion and Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.