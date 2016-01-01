Dr. Paul Schulster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schulster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Schulster, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Oceanside, NY. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY.
Paul L. Schulster MD PC442 Waukena Ave, Oceanside, NY 11572 Directions (516) 599-8234
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Paul Schulster, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 50 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
Dr. Schulster has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schulster accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schulster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schulster works at
Dr. Schulster has seen patients for Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schulster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Schulster. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schulster.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schulster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schulster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.