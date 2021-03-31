Overview

Dr. Paul Schulman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Charles Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Schulman works at Rheumatology Associates/Lng Isl in Smithtown, NY with other offices in Melville, NY, Port Jefferson Station, NY and Riverhead, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Limb Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.