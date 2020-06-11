Overview

Dr. Paul Schubert, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in South Weymouth, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth, Brigham And Women's Hospital and South Shore Hospital.



Dr. Schubert works at Harbor Medical Associates in South Weymouth, MA with other offices in Pembroke, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.