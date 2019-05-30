Overview

Dr. Paul Schroeder, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton, OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center and SwedishAmerican Hospital.



Dr. Schroeder works at ROCKFORD HEALTH PHYSICIANS in Rockford, IL with other offices in Loves Park, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.