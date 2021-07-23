See All Podiatric Surgeons in Kingsport, TN
Dr. Paul Schodowski, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Dr. Paul Schodowski, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Temple University College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Holston Valley Medical Center and Indian Path Community Hospital.

Dr. Schodowski works at Kingsport Podiatry in Kingsport, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Stress Fracture of Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Kingsport Podiatry
    2004 American Way Ste 115, Kingsport, TN 37660 (423) 246-8840
    Paul B Schodowski Dpm
    2671 N John B Dennis Hwy Ste B, Kingsport, TN 37660 (423) 246-8840

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holston Valley Medical Center
  • Indian Path Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Stress Fracture of Foot
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 23, 2021
    Dr. Schodowski is very professional, knowledgeable and efficient. He knows what he is doing. He makes his patients feel comfortable and at ease. His staff is friendly and cordial. So is his friendly energetic receptionist who greets the patients with a smile that relaxes all the patients. The offices are very immaculate. The inserts Dr. Schodowski had made for me make me feel like I’m walking on clouds. Now I can do my daily walk again. I highly recommend him to family and friends or anyone who needs a Podiatrist.
    Joyce M Page — Jul 23, 2021
    About Dr. Paul Schodowski, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1033109327
    Education & Certifications

    • Montgomery Hospital
    • Temple University College Of Podiatric Medicine
    • Foot Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Schodowski, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schodowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schodowski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schodowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schodowski works at Kingsport Podiatry in Kingsport, TN. View the full address on Dr. Schodowski’s profile.

    Dr. Schodowski has seen patients for Stress Fracture of Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schodowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Schodowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schodowski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schodowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schodowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

