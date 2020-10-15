Overview

Dr. Paul Schmidt, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital.



Dr. Schmidt works at Harlis Family Foot and Ankle - Port St Lucie in Port St Lucie, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.