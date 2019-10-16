Overview

Dr. Paul Schmeltzer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cabarrus, Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Atrium Health Lincoln.



Dr. Schmeltzer works at Atrium Health in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, Viral Hepatitis and Liver Damage from Alcohol along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.