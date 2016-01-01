Overview

Dr. Paul Schaefer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with University of Toledo Medical Center.



Dr. Schaefer works at The University Of Toledo in Toledo, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.