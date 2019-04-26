Dr. Schackman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Schackman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Paul Schackman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Union, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway and Trinitas Regional Medical Center.
Union County Cardiology Associates PA1317 Morris Ave, Union, NJ 07083 Directions (908) 964-9370
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Rahway865 Stone St, Rahway, NJ 07065 Directions (732) 381-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway
- Trinitas Regional Medical Center
Best doctor in cardiology
About Dr. Paul Schackman, MD
- Cardiology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1144216342
- St Lukes Hosp
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Maimonides Hosp
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
