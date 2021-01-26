Overview

Dr. Paul Sawin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They graduated from University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Adventhealth Waterman.



Dr. Sawin works at Central Florida Neurosurgery Institute - Kissimmee in Kissimmee, FL with other offices in Winter Park, FL, Lake Mary, FL and Winter Garden, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.