Dr. Paul Sawin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sawin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Sawin, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Sawin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They graduated from University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Adventhealth Waterman.
Dr. Sawin works at
Locations
-
1
Orlando Neurosurgery - Kissimmee720 W Oak St Ste 111, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 975-0200
-
2
Orlando Neurosurgery1605 W FAIRBANKS AVE, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (407) 975-0200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Orlando Neurosurgery - Celebration400 Celebration Pl Ste A-280, Kissimmee, FL 34747 Directions (407) 975-0200
-
4
Orlando Neurosurgery - Lake Mary758 N Sun Dr Ste 112, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 975-0200
-
5
Orlando Neurosurgery - Winter Garden2000 Fowler Grove Blvd # 3, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Directions (407) 975-0200
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Adventhealth Waterman
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sawin?
Dr Sawin fused my lumbar spine and cervical spine, giving me my health and quality of life a hugh boost!
About Dr. Paul Sawin, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1053361386
Education & Certifications
- Barrow Neurological Institute - Postgraduate Fellowship in Spinal Neurosurgery
- Univ Iowa Hosps & Clinics, Neurological Surgery
- Surgical Internship
- University of Iowa College of Medicine
- University of Nebraska - Life Sciences & Music Performance
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sawin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sawin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sawin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sawin works at
Dr. Sawin has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sawin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Sawin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sawin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sawin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sawin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.