Dr. Paul Savoca, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Paul Savoca, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Reston Hospital Center.
Inova Virginia Surgery Associates - Fairfax13135 Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy Ste 305, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 359-8640
Annandale Office3301 Woodburn Rd Ste 306, Annandale, VA 22003 Directions (703) 359-8640
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Savoca made time in his schedule to see my husband who had a cancerous tumor completely blocking his colon. Within a week of meeting with him, Dr. Savoca made time to operate on my husband, who is home four days later in minimal pain. Dr. Savoca is knowledgeable, extremely skilled and an incredible surgeon. We feel very blessed to have been recommended to him (by Dr. Lasner). He took his time to explain the problem, surgery, outcomes. He was confident that my husband would do well, and it is true. After the surgery, which went pretty late into the evening, he sat across from me and took the time to make sure I understood my husband’s experience during surgery. He also visited my husband every day to check on him. Dr. Savoca saved my husband’s life.
- Colorectal Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Italian
- University Of Minnesota
- Yale University
- Yale University
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
Dr. Savoca has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Savoca accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Savoca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Savoca works at
Dr. Savoca has seen patients for Anorectal Abscess, Colorectal Cancer and Anal Fissure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Savoca on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Savoca speaks Italian.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Savoca. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Savoca.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Savoca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Savoca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.