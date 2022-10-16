See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Fairfax, VA
Dr. Paul Savoca, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4 (37)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Paul Savoca, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Reston Hospital Center.

Dr. Savoca works at Inova Virginia Surgery Associates - Fairfax in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Annandale, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Anorectal Abscess, Colorectal Cancer and Anal Fissure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Inova Virginia Surgery Associates - Fairfax
    13135 Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy Ste 305, Fairfax, VA 22033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 359-8640
    Annandale Office
    3301 Woodburn Rd Ste 306, Annandale, VA 22003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 359-8640

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital
  • Reston Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anorectal Abscess
Colorectal Cancer
Anal Fissure
Anorectal Abscess
Colorectal Cancer
Anal Fissure

Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Polyp Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Removal of Stones from Biliary Tract With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Rectal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Rectal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 16, 2022
    Dr. Savoca made time in his schedule to see my husband who had a cancerous tumor completely blocking his colon. Within a week of meeting with him, Dr. Savoca made time to operate on my husband, who is home four days later in minimal pain. Dr. Savoca is knowledgeable, extremely skilled and an incredible surgeon. We feel very blessed to have been recommended to him (by Dr. Lasner). He took his time to explain the problem, surgery, outcomes. He was confident that my husband would do well, and it is true. After the surgery, which went pretty late into the evening, he sat across from me and took the time to make sure I understood my husband’s experience during surgery. He also visited my husband every day to check on him. Dr. Savoca saved my husband’s life.
    S D — Oct 16, 2022
    About Dr. Paul Savoca, MD

    Colorectal Surgery
    37 years of experience
    English, Italian
    1104817857
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Minnesota
    • Yale University
    • Yale University
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    • Suny
