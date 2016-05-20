Dr. Paul Saunders, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saunders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Saunders, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Saunders, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.
Dr. Saunders works at
Locations
Maimonides Medical Center4802 10th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 283-7686
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Saunders and his team went to another institution to pick up my son while on the brink of death. He is very transparent and thorough in all he does. He kept me informed and was always ready, willing and able to explain everything in details. He is very approachable and never waited on us to ask questions, he would always approach us to give an update on my son. Did I mention how THOROUGH and DETAILED he was? His team is also a reflection of the kind of Dr he is!!!
About Dr. Paul Saunders, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- English
- 1114955317
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Surgery, Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
Dr. Saunders works at
