Dr. Paul Sauer, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (32)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Dr. Paul Sauer, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.

Dr. Sauer works at BIRMINGHAM HAND & PLASTIC SURGERY in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Birmingham Hand & Plastic Surgery
    2660 10th Ave S Ste 707, Birmingham, AL 35205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 930-4700

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Trigger Finger
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Trigger Finger

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator

    Dec 23, 2020
    Where do I start... Dr Sauer is amazing!! My 17 year old got a breast reduction done by Dr Sauer and the job is amazing. She loves the work he done on her. She’s heading to the air force and can now be comfortable in her daily activities again!! Thanks Dr Sauer!!
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • 1164411666
    • University Ala Hosps
    • Tufts New England Med Center
    • Tufts New England Medical Center
    • Tufts University School of Medicine
    • Emory University
    • Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Dr. Paul Sauer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sauer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sauer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sauer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sauer works at BIRMINGHAM HAND & PLASTIC SURGERY in Birmingham, AL. View the full address on Dr. Sauer’s profile.

    Dr. Sauer has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sauer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Sauer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sauer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sauer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sauer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

