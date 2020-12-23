Overview

Dr. Paul Sauer, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.



Dr. Sauer works at BIRMINGHAM HAND & PLASTIC SURGERY in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.