Dr. Paul Sauer, MD
Dr. Paul Sauer, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.
Birmingham Hand & Plastic Surgery2660 10th Ave S Ste 707, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 930-4700
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
Where do I start... Dr Sauer is amazing!! My 17 year old got a breast reduction done by Dr Sauer and the job is amazing. She loves the work he done on her. She’s heading to the air force and can now be comfortable in her daily activities again!! Thanks Dr Sauer!!
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1164411666
- University Ala Hosps
- Tufts New England Med Center
- Tufts New England Medical Center
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Emory University
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
