Dr. Paul Sasaura, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.



Dr. Sasaura works at Summit Orthopedic Specialists in Carmichael, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.