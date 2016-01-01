Dr. Paul Sann, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Sann, DPM
Overview
Dr. Paul Sann, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.
Dr. Sann works at
Locations
West Seattle Office @ the Healing Tree3225 California Ave Sw, Seattle, WA 98116 Directions (206) 607-6709Wednesday10:00am - 2:30pmSaturday3:30pm - 7:30pm
Franciscan Foot & Ankle Associates - Burien16233 Sylvester Rd SW Ste G10, Burien, WA 98166 Directions (206) 242-6553
South Lake Union500 Yale Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109 Directions (206) 607-6709
White Center Office9801 17th Ave Sw, Seattle, WA 98106 Directions (206) 607-6709
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anne Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Paul Sann, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1952612731
Education & Certifications
- Heritage Valley Beaver
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Virginia Commonwealth Univ VCU/MCV
