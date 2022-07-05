Dr. Paul Sanchez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanchez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Sanchez, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE.
Southwest Eye Care Specialists7110 WYOMING BLVD NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 346-0500
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Presbyterian Health Plan
The visit was great but its very hard to get an appointment.
About Dr. Paul Sanchez, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- DARTMOUTH COLLEGE
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Sanchez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanchez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanchez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanchez has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sanchez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanchez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanchez.
