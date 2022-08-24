Overview

Dr. Paul Salva, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center and Shriners' Hospital For Children.



Dr. Salva works at Pediatric Pulmonology Wstrn Mas in Springfield, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.