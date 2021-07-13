Dr. Paul Saluan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saluan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Saluan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Saluan, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They completed their fellowship with Chldns Hospital Denver
Dr. Saluan works at
Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic Sports Health Center5555 Transportation Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44125 Directions (877) 440-8326
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saluan?
Recently accessed my medical records from 22 years ago and found Dr. Saluan preformed my bilateral TEV correction. His work is constantly complimented by professionals when I go for physicals and PT. Grateful for his work and my results!
About Dr. Paul Saluan, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1043297047
Education & Certifications
- Chldns Hospital Denver
- Cleveland Clin Fndn
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saluan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saluan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saluan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saluan works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Saluan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saluan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saluan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saluan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.