Dr. Salkin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Salkin, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Salkin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 67 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Salkin works at
Locations
-
1
Paul Salkin MD PC110 E End Ave, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 737-0136
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Salkin?
Dr. Salkin was an excellent psychiatrist and an incredibly warm and caring human being. I am sad at the loss and will miss him very, very much.
About Dr. Paul Salkin, MD
- Psychiatry
- 67 years of experience
- English, French
- 1942218995
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salkin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salkin works at
Dr. Salkin speaks French.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Salkin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.