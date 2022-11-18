Dr. Paul Salinas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salinas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Salinas, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Paul Salinas, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Frisco, TX. They completed their fellowship with Univeristy of Texas Medical Branch-Galveston
Dr. Salinas works at
Frisco Spine Center4461 Coit Rd Ste 405, Frisco, TX 75035 Directions (972) 377-9200
Frisco Spine8350 Dallas Pkwy Ste 200, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (972) 377-9200
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial
- Carrollton Regional Medical Center
- Medical City Lewisville
- Medical City Plano
- White Rock Medical Center
The receptionist, PA, assistants and Dr. Salinas have all been compassionate and understanding of what all I’ve been through. I assumed I would not be able to see anyone for months but was happy to get to meet with Shelby who ordered an MRI and X-rays since it’s been 5 years since I’ve had any. The imaging facility is next to the practice and getting scheduled was easy. A follow up with Dr Salinas was also quickly scheduled. I don’t expect the rest of the steps to be as fast since I have to see doctors outside this practice but thankful for Valerie who is the patient navigator to ensure that my care continues. I also like that you leave the office with a clear written plan for imaging, PT, nerve studies and pain management.
- Neurosurgery
- English, Spanish
- 1528262110
- Univeristy of Texas Medical Branch-Galveston
- Neurosurgery
