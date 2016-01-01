Dr. Paul Sakiewicz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sakiewicz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Sakiewicz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Sakiewicz, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Aurora, CO. They graduated from Karl Franzens Universitat Graz and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora, North Suburban Medical Center and Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.
Locations
Colorado Kidney Care1411 S Potomac St Ste 200, Aurora, CO 80012 Directions (303) 963-0360Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- The Medical Center of Aurora
- North Suburban Medical Center
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Paul Sakiewicz, MD
- Nephrology
- English, French, German, Polish and Russian
- 1710969902
Education & Certifications
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- Karl Franzens Universitat Graz
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sakiewicz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sakiewicz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sakiewicz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sakiewicz has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sakiewicz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sakiewicz speaks French, German, Polish and Russian.
Dr. Sakiewicz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sakiewicz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sakiewicz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sakiewicz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.