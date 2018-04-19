See All Pediatricians in Mineola, NY
Dr. Paul Saenger, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Paul Saenger, MD

Pediatrics
2 (18)
Accepting new patients
55 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Paul Saenger, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from U Munich and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.

Dr. Saenger works at NYU Langone Diabetes and Endocrinology Associates - Mineola in Mineola, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    NYU Langone Diabetes and Endocrinology Associates - Mineola
    101 Mineola Blvd Fl 2, Mineola, NY 11501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 663-3511

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
  • NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Hypopituitarism
Short Stature
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Hypopituitarism
Short Stature

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Short Stature Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Precocious Puberty Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Saenger?

    Apr 19, 2018
    Caring and thoughtful. Cares about the whole patient not just physically but mentally as well.
    NY — Apr 19, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Paul Saenger, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Paul Saenger, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Saenger to family and friends

    Dr. Saenger's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Saenger

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Paul Saenger, MD.

    About Dr. Paul Saenger, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 55 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275695298
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Montefiore M C H&amp;l Moses Division
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • U Munich
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Endocrinology and Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Saenger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saenger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saenger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saenger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saenger works at NYU Langone Diabetes and Endocrinology Associates - Mineola in Mineola, NY. View the full address on Dr. Saenger’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Saenger. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saenger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saenger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saenger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Paul Saenger, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.