Dr. Paul Sacks, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Sacks, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MCMASTER UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.
Dr. Sacks works at
Locations
Akdhc LLC9100 N 2nd St Ste 221, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Directions (602) 943-1231
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sacks is very thorough and informative and cares about his patients. I know first hand he cared about my health and made sure I was tasking my meds and watching my diet.
About Dr. Paul Sacks, MD
- Nephrology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1255334892
Education & Certifications
- Michael Reese Hosp, U Chicago
- Michael Reese Hospital and Medical Center
- Michael Reese Hospital and Medical Center
- MCMASTER UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sacks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sacks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sacks has seen patients for Calcium Metabolism Disorders, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Hypercalcemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sacks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sacks speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sacks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sacks.
