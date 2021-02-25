Dr. Paul Sack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Sack, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Sack, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital and Medstar Union Memorial Hospital.
Medstar Union Memorial Hospital201 E University Pkwy, Baltimore, MD 21218 Directions (410) 554-4511Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Diabetes & Endocrine Center6080 Falls Rd Ste 204, Baltimore, MD 21209 Directions (410) 323-2757
Towson Ear Nose & Throat LLC200 E 33rd St, Baltimore, MD 21218 Directions (410) 554-4511
Hospital Affiliations
- MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital
- Medstar Union Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Maryland Physicians Care
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Sack is a great doctor, he is always attentive to concerns and questions He offers realistic options for managing your diabetes, always available to address problems He is a great listener, takes a lot of time during your visit to assess the entire person When you are hospitalized, for any and all procedures he makes sure he has input for your care and comes to see you daily He is very intelligent, and always up to date on current research You are in great hands when he is your doctor I would always recommend Dr Sack for your care He really is the best!
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 22 years of experience
- English
- University MD Sch Med
- UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED
- Goshen College
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Sack has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sack has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.