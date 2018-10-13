Dr. Paul Sabini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sabini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Sabini, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Sabini, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Sabini works at
Locations
-
1
Panzer Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery537 Stanton Christiana Rd Ste 107, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 633-7553
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sabini?
Dr. Sabini and his staff provided all star service. From the consultation to my last follow up appointment I was in great hands.
About Dr. Paul Sabini, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1669476164
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sabini has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sabini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sabini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sabini works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sabini. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sabini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sabini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sabini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.