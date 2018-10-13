See All Otolaryngologists in Newark, DE
Dr. Paul Sabini, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Paul Sabini, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.

Dr. Sabini works at Premier Dermatology And Cosmetic Surgery in Newark, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Panzer Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery
    537 Stanton Christiana Rd Ste 107, Newark, DE 19713

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christiana Hospital
  • Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carotid Ultrasound
Thyroid Scan
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 13, 2018
    Dr. Sabini and his staff provided all star service. From the consultation to my last follow up appointment I was in great hands.
    Dane in Wilmington, DE — Oct 13, 2018
    About Dr. Paul Sabini, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1669476164
    Education & Certifications

    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Sabini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sabini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sabini has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sabini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sabini works at Premier Dermatology And Cosmetic Surgery in Newark, DE. View the full address on Dr. Sabini’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sabini. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sabini.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sabini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sabini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

