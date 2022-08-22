Dr. Paul Saadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Saadi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Saadi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.
Dr. Saadi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hilltop Orthopedics and Sports Medicine12222 N Central Expy Ste 130, Dallas, TX 75243 Directions (214) 324-2471Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Dallas Bone & Joint Clinic9330 Poppy Dr Ste 300, Dallas, TX 75218 Directions (214) 324-2471
-
3
Epic Pain and Orthopedics - Dallas4225 Office Pkwy Ste 200, Dallas, TX 75204 Directions (469) 778-3742
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saadi?
Dr Saadi operated on my 92 yr old mother after she had fallen and broken her femur. One week later, under the watchful eyes of her physical therapist, she took 220 steps on her repaired leg!!! This was the most steps she had taken since the leg surgery. Rehab should bring her fully back to independent living. Dr Saadi’s skilled surgery on her leg gave her another chance at a quality independent-living life. In pre-op, Dr Saadi spent a good amount of time explaining the surgery and what to expect for a full recovery. He dropped by to see Mom after surgery and again a week later at 6:00 pm, after a full day of surgeries, to check on Mom’s progress. We loved his caring professionalism and would look forward to working with him again! Thank you, Dr. Saadi
About Dr. Paul Saadi, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1841203379
Education & Certifications
- University Of Maryland Medical Systm
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Lehigh University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saadi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saadi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saadi works at
Dr. Saadi has seen patients for Runner's Knee, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Internal Derangement of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saadi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Saadi speaks Spanish.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Saadi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saadi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.