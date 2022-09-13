Dr. Paul Rummo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rummo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Rummo, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Rummo, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Dr. Rummo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Vanderbilt Orthopedics- Franklin206 Bedford Way, Franklin, TN 37064 Directions (615) 790-3290Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Harris Teeter LLC6002 Highway 100, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 790-3290
-
3
Vanderbilt Medical Group1301 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (615) 322-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rummo?
Dr Rummo saw my teen son for a fractured scaphoid, which is hard to diagnosis and commonly misdiagnosed. He was thorough to find the problem initially and through treatment and rehabilitation. Explained everything to us very well. We would definitely go back should we ever need to.
About Dr. Paul Rummo, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1811089238
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rummo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rummo accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rummo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rummo works at
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Rummo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rummo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rummo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rummo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.