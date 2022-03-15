Dr. Paul Ruggieri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruggieri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Ruggieri, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Ruggieri, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital and Saint Anne's Hospital.
Locations
Saint Anne's Hospital795 Middle St, Fall River, MA 02721 Directions (508) 674-5600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 289 Pleasant St Bldg 4, Fall River, MA 02721 Directions (508) 567-0463
Health Care Pharmacy Inc1030 President Ave, Fall River, MA 02720 Directions (508) 676-3411
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
- Saint Anne's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Ruggieri was the best he is a very caring person .He is a very good surgeon and will do what he needs to do to help you. His staff in his office and team at the hospital are the best. If you ever need a surgeon he is the person go with.
About Dr. Paul Ruggieri, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1225065113
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ruggieri has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruggieri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ruggieri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ruggieri has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ruggieri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruggieri. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruggieri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruggieri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruggieri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.