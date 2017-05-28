Dr. Paul Rubery, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Rubery, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Rubery, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Rubery works at
Locations
Rochester601 Elmwood Ave # 665, Rochester, NY 14642 Directions (585) 275-5321
University Of Rochester Medical Center4901 Lac de Ville Blvd Ste 230, Rochester, NY 14618 Directions (585) 275-5321
Hospital Affiliations
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EBS-RMSCO
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rubery did my lumbar fusion surgery over 9 years ago. It was his skill and expertise that allowed me to heal well and enjoy my retirement. At 75 years of age I am still walking, driving, and spending many hours a week volunteering at a job I love. Thank you so very much, Dr. Rubery. Life is good.
About Dr. Paul Rubery, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1801830336
Education & Certifications
- University Rochester
- The Hospital For Special Surgery
- The New York Hosp
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rubery has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rubery accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rubery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rubery works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubery. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubery.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.