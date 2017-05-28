See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Rochester, NY
Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Paul Rubery, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Rubery works at URMC Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation in Rochester, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Rochester
    601 Elmwood Ave # 665, Rochester, NY 14642
  2
    University Of Rochester Medical Center
    4901 Lac de Ville Blvd Ste 230, Rochester, NY 14618

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Strong Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spinal Stenosis
Scoliosis
Spine Deformities
Spinal Stenosis
Scoliosis
Spine Deformities
Back Pain
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Degenerative Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Osteoporosis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Spondylolisthesis
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Avascular Necrosis
Broken Neck
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Difficulty With Walking
Dural Tear
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Pathological Spine Fracture
Polyneuropathy
Pseudoarthrosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sjögren's Syndrome
Spine Disorders
Spine Fracture Treatment
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylosis
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Torticollis
Upper Back Pain
Vertebral Column Tumors
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    EBS-RMSCO
    Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Fidelis Care
    MultiPlan
    MVP Health Care
    POMCO Group
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 28, 2017
    Dr. Rubery did my lumbar fusion surgery over 9 years ago. It was his skill and expertise that allowed me to heal well and enjoy my retirement. At 75 years of age I am still walking, driving, and spending many hours a week volunteering at a job I love. Thank you so very much, Dr. Rubery. Life is good.
    Carol Root in Brewster, NY — May 28, 2017
    About Dr. Paul Rubery, MD

    Orthopedic Surgery
    35 years of experience
    English
    1801830336
    Education & Certifications

    University Rochester
    The Hospital For Special Surgery
    The New York Hosp
    Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
    Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Rubery, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubery is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Rubery has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rubery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Rubery works at URMC Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation in Rochester, NY. View the full address on Dr. Rubery's profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubery. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubery.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

