Dr. Paul Row, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Row, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Napa, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health St. Helena and Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center.
Locations
Silverado Dental Care895 Trancas St, Napa, CA 94558 Directions (707) 252-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Eye Care Center of Napa Valley3417 Broadway St Ste J3, American Canyon, CA 94503 Directions (707) 553-6020
Eye Care Center of Napa Valley1287 Inglewood Ave, Saint Helena, CA 94574 Directions (707) 963-5236
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health St. Helena
- Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Paul Row, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1548345580
Education & Certifications
- University Ia Hospital Clin
- Loma Linda University Med Center
- King Drew Med Center
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Row has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Row accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Row has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Row has seen patients for Keratitis, Corneal Diseases and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Row on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Row speaks Korean.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Row. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Row.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Row, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Row appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.