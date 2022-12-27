See All Ophthalmologists in Naples, FL
Dr. Paul Rougraff, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Paul Rougraff, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON.

Dr. Rougraff works at Naples Eye Physicians in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Eyelid Disorders and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Poeltl and Rougraff MD PA
    661 Goodlette-Frank Rd N Ste 105, Naples, FL 34102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 262-6288
  2. 2
    1005 Crosspointe Dr, Naples, FL 34110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 566-5748

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Paul Rougraff, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831176288
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Rougraff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rougraff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rougraff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rougraff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rougraff works at Naples Eye Physicians in Naples, FL. View the full address on Dr. Rougraff’s profile.

    Dr. Rougraff has seen patients for Stye, Eyelid Disorders and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rougraff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Rougraff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rougraff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rougraff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rougraff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

