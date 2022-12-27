Dr. Paul Rougraff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rougraff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Rougraff, MD
Dr. Paul Rougraff, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON.
Poeltl and Rougraff MD PA661 Goodlette-Frank Rd N Ste 105, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 262-6288
- 2 1005 Crosspointe Dr, Naples, FL 34110 Directions (239) 566-5748
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Rougraff is the best eye doctor. Thanks to him, I don't need to use readers and at my age, that's a miracle.
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
Dr. Rougraff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rougraff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rougraff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rougraff has seen patients for Stye, Eyelid Disorders and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rougraff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Rougraff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rougraff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rougraff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rougraff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.