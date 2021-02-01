Dr. Paul Ross, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Ross, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Ross, DPM is a General Medical Practice Specialist in Springfield, VA.
Dr. Ross works at
Locations
-
1
The Podiatry Center, Springfield6120 Brandon Ave Ste 109, Springfield, VA 22150 Directions (240) 363-5166
-
2
The Podiatry Center, Bethesda8218 Wisconsin Ave Ste P14, Bethesda, MD 20814 Directions (443) 601-4922Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
HE HELPED ME WITH MY BACK AFTER HE GAVE ME PAIN IN THE BACK
About Dr. Paul Ross, DPM
- General Medical Practice
- English, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1801862149
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
Dr. Ross works at
Dr. Ross speaks Spanish and Tagalog.
