Dr. Paul Ross, DPM

General Medical Practice
5 (137)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Paul Ross, DPM is a General Medical Practice Specialist in Springfield, VA. 

Dr. Ross works at The Podiatry Center, Springfield in Springfield, VA with other offices in Bethesda, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    The Podiatry Center, Springfield
    6120 Brandon Ave Ste 109, Springfield, VA 22150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 363-5166
    The Podiatry Center, Bethesda
    8218 Wisconsin Ave Ste P14, Bethesda, MD 20814 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 601-4922
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Fairfax Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess Incision and Drainage
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Disorders
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Surgery Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Treatment Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 137 ratings
    Patient Ratings (137)
    5 Star
    (131)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Feb 01, 2021
    HE HELPED ME WITH MY BACK AFTER HE GAVE ME PAIN IN THE BACK
    — Feb 01, 2021
    About Dr. Paul Ross, DPM

    Specialties
    • General Medical Practice
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Tagalog
    NPI Number
    • 1801862149
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
