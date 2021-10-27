Overview

Dr. Paul Rosenblit, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from U Autonoma Ciudad Juarez and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and UCI Medical Center.



Dr. Rosenblit works at Paul D Rosenblit MD in Huntington Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Hypothyroidism and Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.