Dr. Paul Rosenberg, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Paul Rosenberg, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Paul Rosenberg, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Lee, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine.

Dr. Rosenberg works at Palisade Plastic Surgery in Fort Lee, NJ with other offices in Westwood, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Paul Rosenberg MD PC
    1567 Palisade Ave Fl 3, Fort Lee, NJ 07024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 585-2388
  2. 2
    Pascack Valley Hospital
    250 Old Hook Rd, Westwood, NJ 07675 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 383-1035

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 28 ratings
Patient Ratings (28)
5 Star
(23)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
About Dr. Paul Rosenberg, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 37 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1447319777
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
Internship
  • North Shore University Hospital
Medical Education
  • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Paul Rosenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Rosenberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Rosenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

28 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenberg.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

