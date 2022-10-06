Dr. Paul Rosenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Rosenberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Rosenberg, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Lee, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine.
Dr. Rosenberg works at
Locations
Paul Rosenberg MD PC1567 Palisade Ave Fl 3, Fort Lee, NJ 07024 Directions (201) 585-2388
Pascack Valley Hospital250 Old Hook Rd, Westwood, NJ 07675 Directions (201) 383-1035
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Paul Rosenberg, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenberg works at
Dr. Rosenberg speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenberg.
