Overview

Dr. Paul Rondino, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Deerfield Beach, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point, Broward Health North and Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Rondino works at Broward Health Physician Group in Deerfield Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.