Dr. Paul Rondino, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Rondino, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Deerfield Beach, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point, Broward Health North and Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Rondino works at
Locations
Pompano Beach Office1 W Sample Rd Ste 208, Deerfield Beach, FL 33064 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Imperial Point
- Broward Health North
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rondino is a wonderful Doctor with a wonderful hat and attitude. If you want someone who’s going to take good care of you, Dr. Rondino is the one to see. Jacquelyn Smith
About Dr. Paul Rondino, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1518956341
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois
- Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
- University of Miami Jackson Meml Hosp
- University Of Miami School Of Medicine
- Cardiology
