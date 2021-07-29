Dr. Romo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Romo, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Romo, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Albuquerque, NM.
Dr. Romo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
University of New Mexico Hospital2600 Yale Blvd Se, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 994-7999
-
2
University of New Mexico Ems Consortium1 University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, NM 87131 Directions (505) 272-2223
-
3
Cancer Center Pharmacy1201 Camino De Salud Ne, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 272-1700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Unm Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Romo?
Dr. Romo is a kind,caring and respectful person. Before coming into his office I had just left a abusive relationship with that I was insecure,lost and a addict. With his knowledge and compassion I truly believe turned my life around. I now walk thru life with confidence i am now able to set goals and reach them. Every month I come in and I'm welcome by his wonderful staff. When I meet with Dr. Romo I'm excited to let him know all the wonderful things I am doing with my life and family thanks to him. We need more doctors like him that truly believe in their patients and at the same time does not pass judgment I am very grateful ??
About Dr. Paul Romo, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- English
- 1306089313
Education & Certifications
- Addiction Medicine, Addiction Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Romo accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Romo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Romo works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Romo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Romo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Romo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Romo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.