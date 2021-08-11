Dr. Paul Romanello, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Romanello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Romanello, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Romanello, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Dr. Romanello works at
Locations
-
1
Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology - Upper East Side, 84th Street158 E 84TH ST, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 535-6340
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- MVP Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Romanello?
Dr Romanello is an excellent doctor who cares and takes the necessary time to explain and answer questions. Always offering quality care and bedside manner.
About Dr. Paul Romanello, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1457365140
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Lenox Hill Hosp, Cardiovascular Diseases Lenox Hill Hosp, Internal Medicine
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Romanello has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Romanello accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Romanello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Romanello works at
Dr. Romanello has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Romanello on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Romanello. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Romanello.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Romanello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Romanello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.