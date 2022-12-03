Dr. Paul Roettges, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roettges is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Roettges, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Roettges, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in St Augustine, FL. They graduated from Loyola University Stritch School Of Med and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital.
Dr. Roettges works at
Locations
Southeast Orthopedic Specialists St. Augustine216 Southpark Cir E, St Augustine, FL 32086 Directions (904) 634-0640Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Southeast Orthopedic Specialists St. Johns3055 County Road 210 W Ste 110, St Johns, FL 32259 Directions (904) 634-0640Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Flagler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, Inc. d/b/a Florida Blue
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Speedy, timely check in process. Each aspect of the process was very comfortable. The only complaint I have is a request for my SSN. The Medicad ID card was created to avoid listing the SSN. If this facility gets hacked, all my personal info is compromised. Hackers are not interested in my medical history, just identity theft.
About Dr. Paul Roettges, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1609214246
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Jacksonville Fl
- University of Arizona
- Loyola University Stritch School Of Med
- University Of Southern California
