Overview

Dr. Paul Roettges, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in St Augustine, FL. They graduated from Loyola University Stritch School Of Med and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital.



Dr. Roettges works at Southeast Orthopedic Specialists in St Augustine, FL with other offices in St Johns, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.