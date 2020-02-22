Dr. Paul Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Rodriguez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Rodriguez, MD is an Urology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health Pennock.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Locations
Saint Mary's Health Care200 Jefferson Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 459-1060Monday10:00am - 12:00pmTuesday10:00am - 12:00pm
Urology Associates PC of Grand Rapids245 Cherry St SE Ste 202, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 752-6921
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health Pennock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Fidelis Care
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a recent urology consult appointment with Dr. Rodriquez. My wife attended the appointment with me. We both loved Dr. Rodriquez. He has a terrific bedside manner and a very pleasant personality. He explained my condition thoroughly and in words we could understand. He answered all our questions and seemed genuinely interested in me as a patient. If you need a urologist ask for Dr. Paul Rodriquez - you won't be disappointed!
About Dr. Paul Rodriguez, MD
- Urology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1790709996
Education & Certifications
- University Wisc
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodriguez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodriguez has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Hesitancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodriguez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.