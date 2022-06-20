Overview

Dr. Paul Rodriguez, DO is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Lighthouse Point, FL. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Rodriguez works at VIP INTERVENTIONAL SPINE in Lighthouse Point, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Muscle Spasm and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.