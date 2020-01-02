Dr. Paul Rodeghero, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodeghero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Rodeghero, DDS
Dr. Paul Rodeghero, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College of Dentistry.
Clearwater Family Dental215 S Myrtle Ave, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 231-6381Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Guardian
- Humana
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Amber and DR. Paul were both so happy and friendly. I felt comfortable and reassured that I made the right choice in coming here. They helped me decide the best prices and which way to turn. I love this place.
About Dr. Paul Rodeghero, DDS
- Dentistry
- 39 years of experience
- English, Albanian, Hungarian, Italian, Russian and Spanish
- Academy Of General Dentistry|International Congress Of Oral Implantologist
- Ohio State University College of Dentistry
Dr. Rodeghero has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodeghero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodeghero speaks Albanian, Hungarian, Italian, Russian and Spanish.
118 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodeghero. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodeghero.
