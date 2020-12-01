See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Cape Girardeau, MO
Dr. Paul Robison, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
3.8 (16)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Paul Robison, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center and Southeast Hospital.

Dr. Robison works at Southeast Heart, Lung & Vascular Center in Cape Girardeau, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm, Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pediatric Specialists Outreach Clinic - Endocrinology Clinic
    1723 Broadway St Ste 210, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 785-0080

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center
  • Southeast Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Maze Procedure Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Coronary Cathertization With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Ebstein's Anomaly Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Heart Defect Repair Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lobectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Ventricular Assist Device Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HAP Insurance
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 01, 2020
    Dr Robison performed surgeries in my mother AND my father. The outcomes were far above what we expect. In my mother’s case, we weren’t sure she would survive surgery. He was understandably confident in his abilities & both had excellent outcomes. We found him to be caring, friendly and professional at all times. My mother died of pancreatic cancer recently. As she laid in her hospital bed she mentioned Dr. Robison and how he had given her more time by patching up her cardiovascular issues.
    D Goins — Dec 01, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Paul Robison, MD
    About Dr. Paul Robison, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427010735
    Education & Certifications

    • Artificial Heart Research Laboratory, University Of Utah
    • Insts Biomed Engr University Utah
    • University Of Texas Teaching Hospitals
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Robison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Robison has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Robison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Robison works at Southeast Heart, Lung & Vascular Center in Cape Girardeau, MO. View the full address on Dr. Robison’s profile.

    Dr. Robison has seen patients for Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm, Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Robison. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robison.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

