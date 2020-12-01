Overview

Dr. Paul Robison, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center and Southeast Hospital.



Dr. Robison works at Southeast Heart, Lung & Vascular Center in Cape Girardeau, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm, Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.