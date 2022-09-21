See All Urologists in Lexington, KY
Dr. Paul Rober, MD

Urology
2.5 (29)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Paul Rober, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital and Saint Joseph East.

Dr. Rober works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Obstetrics & Gynecology in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Incontinence and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Obstetrics & Gynecology
    211 Fountain Ct Ste 230, Lexington, KY 40509 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Incontinence
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Incontinence
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)

Treatment frequency



Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

2.5
Average provider rating
Based on 29 ratings
Patient Ratings (29)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(16)
Sep 21, 2022
Excellent treatment. I must be from an alternate universe because my experience doesn’t reflect anything of the disenchanted commentators anove. Doc was extremely patient with me, answered my questions, and laid out various treatment options. Probably a perfect urologist doesn’t exist, but for me personally I feel well cared for, and he seemed perfect to me. Thank you Dr. Rober. Nurses and the whole staff, from check-in to check-out were extremely courteous on EVERY visit. Healthcare like it ought to be done!!
— Sep 21, 2022
Urology
  • Urology
38 years of experience
  • 38 years of experience
English
  • English
Male
  • Male
1518968619
  • 1518968619
Residency
  • Wayne St University Detroit M C
Medical Education
  • University of Michigan Medical School
Urology
  • Urology
  • Saint Joseph Hospital
  • Saint Joseph East

Dr. Paul Rober, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rober is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Rober has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Rober has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rober works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Obstetrics & Gynecology in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Dr. Rober’s profile.

Dr. Rober has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Incontinence and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rober on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

29 patients have reviewed Dr. Rober. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rober.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rober, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rober appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

