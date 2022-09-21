Overview

Dr. Paul Rober, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital and Saint Joseph East.



Dr. Rober works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Obstetrics & Gynecology in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Incontinence and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

