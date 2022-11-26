Dr. Paul Roach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Roach, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Roach, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Ascension Seton Williamson and Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas.
Locations
Ascension Seton Heart Institute1301 W 38th St, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 324-3440
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Ascension Seton Williamson
- Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Roach has provided cardiac care for several years following my open heart surgery. He is thoughtful, caring, patient, thorough and respectful. He's exactly the person in whom you would want to entrust your care.
About Dr. Paul Roach, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
- Northwestern U, School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
