Overview

Dr. Paul Roach, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Ascension Seton Williamson and Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas.



Dr. Roach works at Ascension Medical Group Seton Pulmonary And Critical Care in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.