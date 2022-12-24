Dr. Paul Roa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Roa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Roa, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Miramar, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Libre De Cali and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke and Memorial Hospital West.
Dr. Roa works at
Locations
-
1
Pain Medicine1951 SW 172nd Ave Ste 314, Miramar, FL 33029 Directions (954) 447-5206Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Florida Pain Center2 Oakwood Blvd Ste 195, Hollywood, FL 33020 Directions (954) 447-5206
Hospital Affiliations
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roa?
Brilliant, professional, compassionate a are but a few words to describe Dr.Roa. He always takes the time to listen. He is extremely knowledgeable and keeps up on all current treatments. I am a very complicated case and have been his patient for over six years. I have been very challenging as a patient because I have several very complicated issues. He is always caring and concerned to help me and always thinks outside of the box to come up with a treatment plan to help me. And I must say they absolutely work every time. I have had a plethora of treatments with him and have never had any complications. I have received the best care with wonderful outcomes every time. As far as his staff, they are absolutely stellar. They are always very kind professional and compassionate and understanding. I consider it a privilege to be his patient.
About Dr. Paul Roa, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1861717092
Education & Certifications
- Champlain Spine/Pain Management
- Physical Med & Rehab-New York Medical College|Physical Med &amp; Rehab-New York Medical College|Physical Med &amp;amp; Rehab-New York Medical College
- General Surgery-New York Hospital Queens
- Universidad Libre De Cali
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roa accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roa works at
Dr. Roa has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Roa speaks Spanish.
81 patients have reviewed Dr. Roa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.