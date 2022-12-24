Overview

Dr. Paul Roa, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Miramar, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Libre De Cali and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke and Memorial Hospital West.



Dr. Roa works at Florida Spine and Pain Center in Miramar, FL with other offices in Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.