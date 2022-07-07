Dr. Paul Richin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Richin, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Richin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital.
Dr. Richin works at
Locations
Emory at Decatur Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine505 Irvin Ct Ste 200, Decatur, GA 30030 Directions (404) 294-4111
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Decatur Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Richin?
Wow wow wow! I loved my visit! I was greeted by name when I walked in. I only sat down for two seconds before I was called back. Once called back, the doctor listened to me throughly, he performed some test, and explained in detail what might be wrong. I’m in chiropractic school, so I knew everything he was saying, but he explained it way better than what I learned in school! He even drew a picture to help me see visually what he thought was going on. It doesn’t stop there! After the doctor suggested I get an MRI, his front door staff made sure he found a place that was near my home, took my insurance, and he even called to see if they could schedule me for the next day! I am sooo grateful for Dr. Richin and his staff! I’ve been dealing with my pain for awhile and I’m so glad I found his office! I would highly recommend! This doctor knows what he’s talking about! He’s very straightforward and won’t drag you along like others. Such a wonderful office!
About Dr. Paul Richin, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1982691978
Education & Certifications
- Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
- Washington Hospital Center
- Georgetown U, School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Richin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richin accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richin has seen patients for Clavicle Fracture, Joint Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Richin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.