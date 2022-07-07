See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Decatur, GA
Dr. Paul Richin, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Paul Richin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital.

Dr. Richin works at Emory Healthcare in Decatur, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Clavicle Fracture, Joint Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Emory at Decatur Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine
    505 Irvin Ct Ste 200, Decatur, GA 30030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 294-4111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory Decatur Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Clavicle Fracture
Joint Pain
Back Pain
Clavicle Fracture
Joint Pain
Back Pain

Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 07, 2022
    Wow wow wow! I loved my visit! I was greeted by name when I walked in. I only sat down for two seconds before I was called back. Once called back, the doctor listened to me throughly, he performed some test, and explained in detail what might be wrong. I’m in chiropractic school, so I knew everything he was saying, but he explained it way better than what I learned in school! He even drew a picture to help me see visually what he thought was going on. It doesn’t stop there! After the doctor suggested I get an MRI, his front door staff made sure he found a place that was near my home, took my insurance, and he even called to see if they could schedule me for the next day! I am sooo grateful for Dr. Richin and his staff! I’ve been dealing with my pain for awhile and I’m so glad I found his office! I would highly recommend! This doctor knows what he’s talking about! He’s very straightforward and won’t drag you along like others. Such a wonderful office!
    Ave M — Jul 07, 2022
    About Dr. Paul Richin, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982691978
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Washington Hospital Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown U, School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
