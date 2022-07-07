Overview

Dr. Paul Richin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital.



Dr. Richin works at Emory Healthcare in Decatur, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Clavicle Fracture, Joint Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.