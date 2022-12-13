Overview

Dr. Paul Richards, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Richards works at Orthopedic Specialists of SW Florida in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Elbow Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.