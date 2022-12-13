Dr. Paul Richards, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Richards, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Richards, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Orthopedic Specialists of SW Florida2531 Cleveland Ave Ste 1, Fort Myers, FL 33901 Directions (239) 334-7000Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Self Pay
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Everything good, on time, and all questions answered.
About Dr. Paul Richards, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Orlando Regional Medical Center
- UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Richards has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richards accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richards has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Elbow Bursitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richards on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
99 patients have reviewed Dr. Richards. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richards.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richards, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richards appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.